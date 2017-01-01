Together we

are loud.

Learn more ›Sign up ›

Anonymous platform for reporting sexual misconduct

Sexual Misconduct Today

Is there justice?

Today's justice system is unable to provide safe and empathetic spaces for survivors.

Sexual misconduct remains a difficult crisis for women and men. Fear, social blaming, and isolation continue to be key factors that cause victims to remain silent.

JDoe is an encrypted and anonymous reporting platform. By linking victims of mutual offenders with lawyers, JDoe encourages the pursuit of legal action to catalyze legal success and prevent future offenses. Available soon on iOS, Android, and web.

1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused

54% of employees are sexually harassed

Only 7-13% of sexual assaults are reported

Only 25% of sexual harassments are reported

See more statistics ›

Citations for statistics. National Sexual Violence Resource CenterRAINNThe Guardian