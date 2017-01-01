Is there justice?

Today's justice system is unable to provide safe and empathetic spaces for survivors.

Sexual misconduct remains a difficult crisis for women and men. Fear, social blaming, and isolation continue to be key factors that cause victims to remain silent.

JDoe is an encrypted and anonymous reporting platform. By linking victims of mutual offenders with lawyers, JDoe encourages the pursuit of legal action to catalyze legal success and prevent future offenses. Available soon on iOS, Android, and web.